CCTV appeal following incident on Bristol bus

We are appealing to the public to help us identify the man in this image in connection with an incident on a bus in Bristol last month.

A woman reported an incident of outraging public decency on the number 76 service near Redcliff Hill at around 9am on Wednesday 21 January.

A woman got on the bus, which was running from East Street to the city centre, and sat next to a man, before the incident occurred.

An argument has then taken place and the offender got off the bus at Redcliff Hill and left the area.

Officers have carried out reassurance patrols in the area since the incident, specifically on buses, around the city centre, at several bus stops and at Bristol bus station.

We have conducted CCTV enquiries and have taken statements, but we are now appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the incident or those with information on the identity of the man, pictured, who we believe may have information which could assist our enquiries.

The man in the image is described as white, around 35-38 years old, around 5ft 10ins tall, with a bald head and a sparse beard, who was wearing black trousers and a black jacket.

PC Max Sims, officer in the case, said: “This is a disturbing incident which has understandably caused emotional distress to the victim, who has been offered access to support services they may benefit from, and we have maintained contact with her. “We understand the bus was busy at the time of the incident and we would appeal to anybody who may have witnessed the incident or those with other relevant information to come forward. “We would also like to hear from anybody with information on the identity of the man, pictured, who we believe may have information which could support our investigation, to contact us.”

Call us on 101 quoting 5226019495 or complete our online appeals form.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded, and you will not go to court nor must speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.