CCTV appeal following serious assault in Weston-super-Mare

Officers investigating a serious assault in Weston-super-Mare are renewing their appeal for the public’s help to identify two people.

We first appealed for witnesses last year and are now renewing our appeal.

Officers believe the two men pictured may be able to aid their enquiries into the incident which happened in December 2024.

Both men are described as white, with one wearing a white polo T-shirt and the other wearing a grey long-sleeved top.

At around 10.30pm on Saturday 13 December 2024, the victim was at Vinnies, in West Street, when he was assaulted.

It is believed the victim was initially headbutted and then punched, sustaining multiple fractures to his cheek and eye.

Extensive CCTV enquiries have already been carried out into the assault and several witnesses have been spoken to.

We appreciate the quality of the CCTV is not clear and the images are blurry, but we are hopeful someone may recognise the individuals pictured or recall the incident.