Dashcam appeal in connection with road rage incident

We are appealing to witnesses and anybody with information relating to a road rage incident in Westonzoyland, near Bridgwater, to come forward.

Officers were called to an incident involving an altercation between the drivers of two vehicles, a green Ford Fiesta and a grey BMW X5, in Standards Road, at around 5.45pm on Saturday 24 January.

We have carried out CCTV and house-to-house enquiries in connection with the incident and are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident or anybody with information to come forward.

We would particularly like to hear from the driver of a silver car who we understand may have been in the area at the time of the incident.

Witnesses, anybody with information relating to the incident, and those with relevant dashcam footage which may assist our enquiries, are asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 5226021811 or complete our online appeals form.