Drink driver caught with open bottle of port in vehicle

A man has been banned from driving for more than five years after he was caught behind the wheel of a 4X4 with an open bottle of port in the centre console.

Trevor Nex, 43, of Baytree Farm, Watchfield, Highbridge, pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit, driving while disqualified, and for using a vehicle on a road without third party insurance at an earlier hearing at Taunton Magistrates’ Court where he was sentenced on Wednesday 28 January.

He has been sentenced to a 63-month driving disqualification, to complete 100 hours of unpaid work, a rehabilitation activity requirement, as well as being ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

Nex was arrested at Hellings Cross, Bathelton, West Somerset, on 29 November after a vehicle suspected to have been driven by a person under the influence of alcohol was reported to police.

When officers arrived at the scene, they noticed a 4×4 vehicle park up and saw Nex get out of the driver seat and begin to walk off.

Officers caught up with Nex, who was on a mobile phone while smoking a cigarette, and he was asked to return to his vehicle, which he said wasn’t his. The officer told Nex he saw him in the driving seat and added: “We have had reports that this vehicle has been drink driving (sic). You have just got out of the vehicle, there is a bottle in there and I can smell alcohol on you, so at this time I’m detaining you.”

Officers walked Nex back to his vehicle, took the keys, and arrested him.

Nex admitted at the scene he didn’t have a driving licence due to a previous ban, and when asked how much he had to drink he replied: “Oh, I’ve had a couple of ports.”

He pleaded guilty to the offences at court on 22 October when he was given an interim driving disqualification ahead of his sentence.

Inspector Matt Boiles, of the roads policing team, said: “This is an appalling case involving a man who was driving a large 4X4 under the influence of alcohol with an open bottle of port inside the cab of his vehicle, while he was disqualified. “Whether you’re in a rural area or a city centre, drink driving can never be justified, and this sentence means Nex can no longer put himself or others at risk of serious injury, or worse, through his utterly selfish actions. “We’re committed to tackling drink drivers all-year-round so if you know someone who regularly drinks or takes drugs and drives, please don’t stay silent. Your report could stop a dangerous driver before they hurt or kill someone.”

