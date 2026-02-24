Five charged after incident on A38 near Bristol Airport

We have charged five people in relation to a serious assault on the A38 near Bristol Airport on Saturday morning (21 February).

Emergency services responded to an incident whereby two men were seriously assaulted after a collision occurred shortly after 8.25am.

Two men were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which were not life-threatening or life-changing and have since been discharged.

Vladimir Stan, 52, Palace Road, Birmingham; Constantin Stan, 29, Merrishaw Road, Birmingham; Mihai Stan, 20, Manilla Road, Birmingham; Able Marin, 20, Palace Road, Birmingham, and Florin Stan, 28, Essendon Road, Birmingham, have been charged with the following offences.

Conspire to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Conspire to commit robbery.

Violent disorder.

Criminal Damage.

Possess an offensive weapon in a public place.

All five appeared at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday 23 February) and have all been remanded in custody until their next hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 23 March.

A 40-year-old man arrested has also been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

We are grateful for the support of Gloucestershire Police who were involved in the arrests on Saturday.

Anybody with information which could assist our investigation is urged to call us on 101 quoting reference 5226049352 or complete our online appeals form.