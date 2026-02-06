Four people sentenced for assisting an offender after murders of Max Dixon and Mason Rist

A further four people have been sentenced for assisting those who murdered Max Dixon and Mason Rist in Bristol.

Anthony Snook, Riley Tolliver, Kodishai Wescott and two teenagers who cannot be named due to their age were all convicted in 2024 of the boys’ murders in Knowle and are in prison serving life sentences.

Four of those who helped them in the aftermath of the fatal attack have also been sentenced at Bristol Crown Court today (Friday 6 February).

Jillian Tolliver arranged for Marcus Williams to transport her son, Riley, out of Bristol on Sunday 28 January 2024, following the murders the day before. He drove Riley Tolliver to an address in Weston-super-Mare in a bid to evade the police.

On the same date, Dominic Smith and Ellie-Mae Maddocks harboured Wescott and one of the other murderers at their address overnight. Together, they then drove them to Weston-super-Mare in an attempt to further hide them from the police.

A trial was held in December last year, leading to Smith, Maddocks, Williams and Jillian Tolliver being sentenced today.

Smith and Maddocks, both 26 and from Westbury-on-Trym, were found guilty of two counts of assisting an offender.

Smith has been jailed for four years, while Maddocks received a two-year suspended prison sentence and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work.

Williams, 32 and from Hartcliffe, was convicted of one count of assisting an offender and also was jailed for four years.

Marcus Williams, Dominic Smith and Ellie-Mae Maddocks.

Jillian Tolliver, 51 and also from Hartcliffe, was found to have committed the act of assisting an offender after being deemed not fit to stand trial. She was trialled by facts instead and has received a sentence of two-year supervision order.

Two other people have previously been sentenced for the same offence.