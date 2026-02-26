Funding secured for non-contact boxing mentoring programme to improve outcomes for vulnerable young people in Bristol 

Funding has been secured for an innovative early intervention programme designed to divert vulnerable young people in Bristol from involvement in crime.

The Easton Neighbourhood Policing Team has successfully secured £10,000 through the force’s Innovation Fund to launch the Counter Punch Project in partnership with Empire Fighting Chance, a Bristol charity supporting young people through non-contact boxing and one-to-one mentoring.

The Innovation Fund supports neighbourhood policing teams to develop practical, problem-solving approaches to local issues, investing in initiatives that strengthen communities and deliver innovative solutions. The funding will enable 20 young people to receive intensive, personalised support through the programme.

The Counter Punch Project will work with young people aged 11 to 25 who are involved in, or at risk of becoming involved in, crime and serious violence. Many of those referred will be experiencing social and economic inequality, mental health challenges, school exclusion, addiction or social isolation.

The programme, delivered over three phases, aims to help participants re-engage with education, employment or training.

The concept for the programme emerged from collaboration between Avon and Somerset Police’s Early Intervention Team and officers working within the Love Stapleton Road partnership – a multi-agency approach involving police, the local authority and community partners to improve neighbourhood safety and quality of life in the Stapleton Road area. Together, partners identified a gap in provision for intensive diversionary support for young people who come into contact with police.

Programme Structure

During phase one, participants take part in a 20-week programme of hourly training sessions, beginning with personalised goal-setting focused on behaviour, wellbeing and future aspirations. Non-contact boxing is used to build trust, fitness and discipline, while psychologically informed mentoring is woven into each session to help young people regulate emotions, challenge unhelpful thinking patterns and build resilience. The goal is to create a stable foundation from which positive change can grow.

Once a trusted relationship has been established, the focus shifts to widening opportunities. A Coach Mentor and the Community Manager will work with the young person to navigate additional opportunities outside of their core programme to meet their individual needs.

Pathways are designed to encourage young people to participate in the wider charity community, providing a space to form meaningful positive relationships with other young people and positive adult role models. Opportunities include the Empire Amateur Boxing Club, nutrition and cooking programmes, and employability support delivered in partnership with Mwanzo and Future Pages.

Where specialist support is required, referrals will be made to local organisations such as Bristol Drugs Project, 1625 and The King’s Trust to address issues including substance misuse, housing and training.

At the end of the programme, each young person will develop a clear progression plan, which may include careers support, leadership development or enterprise programmes. Ongoing support is provided for three months afterwards to help the young person to sustain their progress.

Referrals into the programme will be made by Avon and Somerset Police’s Early Intervention Team, who will identify young people assessed as most in need of support.

Acting Sgt Tom Richards of the Easton Neighbourhood Policing team said:

“Through close collaboration between neighbourhood officers and the Early Intervention Team, we identified a clear gap in intensive one-to-one diversionary support for young people coming into contact with the police. By investing in innovative, evidence-informed approaches, we can provide young people with real alternatives and positive next steps. This project reflects our joint commitment to tackling the root causes of youth crime, not just responding to its consequences.”

Megan Knowelden, Head of Programmes at Empire Fighting Chance said:

“In recent years, we have seen too many young people pulled into serious violence or exploited into criminal activity. The age at which some are becoming vulnerable to these risks is deeply concerning. We believe one-to-one support at the right moment can make a real difference, reaching young people before harmful lifestyles have become entrenched. This funding will allow us to provide intensive support to those who need it most.”