Increased patrols amid social media trend targeting Bristol schools

We are aware of social media posts linked to a national trend which is dividing schools and encouraging violence among pupils in Bristol.

Neighbourhood officers and partner agencies are in contact with schools to offer crime prevention advice and reassurance patrols will be held while we continue to monitor the situation.

We have seen images advertising the trend posted on several social media platforms, and additional patrols will be carried out to provide community reassurance while maintaining a heightened, visible presence.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Keith Smith said: “We have seen several posts linking this national trend to schools in Bristol and while this will cause concern to our communities, we are monitoring the situation extremely closely. At this stage, there is no evidence to suggest any incidents have occurred in Bristol which can be linked to this trend. “We will have a heightened presence in several areas over the next few days which will include reassurance patrols at schools listed on the social media posts and contingency plans will also be in place should we need them. “We are taking this matter incredibly seriously, are working with partners and other interested parties, while carrying out intelligence checks, and any incidents reported to us will be investigated accordingly. “This trend is not linked to any ongoing investigations, but we would urge people with concerns to contact us promptly or call 999 if a crime is in progress.”