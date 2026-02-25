Increased patrols amid social media trend targeting Bristol schools
We are aware of social media posts linked to a national trend which is dividing schools and encouraging violence among pupils in Bristol.
Neighbourhood officers and partner agencies are in contact with schools to offer crime prevention advice and reassurance patrols will be held while we continue to monitor the situation.
We have seen images advertising the trend posted on several social media platforms, and additional patrols will be carried out to provide community reassurance while maintaining a heightened, visible presence.
Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Keith Smith said: “We have seen several posts linking this national trend to schools in Bristol and while this will cause concern to our communities, we are monitoring the situation extremely closely. At this stage, there is no evidence to suggest any incidents have occurred in Bristol which can be linked to this trend.
“We will have a heightened presence in several areas over the next few days which will include reassurance patrols at schools listed on the social media posts and contingency plans will also be in place should we need them.
“We are taking this matter incredibly seriously, are working with partners and other interested parties, while carrying out intelligence checks, and any incidents reported to us will be investigated accordingly.
“This trend is not linked to any ongoing investigations, but we would urge people with concerns to contact us promptly or call 999 if a crime is in progress.”
Hannah Woodhouse, Executive Director of Children and Education at Bristol City Council, said: “The reports of social media posts encouraging Bristol pupils to engage in violence are worrying. We are working with Avon and Somerset Police and other partners on this issue and are monitoring the situation closely.
“Schools play a vital role in helping children and young people stay safe and build positive relationships. We encourage you to talk to the children in your lives, whether it is as a parent, carer, teacher or mentor. Having conversations about the consequences and dangers of engaging in violence can provide children with the support they need to open up about any concerns they may have.
“The Ben Kinsella Trust has a free guide to knife harm for parents and carers. It provides practical help and guidance on what to do and how to talk to a child: benkinsella.org.uk/resources-for-parents/
“If you have any safeguarding or wellbeing issues or concerns regarding a child or young person, you can report it to the First Assessment Service First Response Team on 0117 903 644. If you have concerns for a child or young person being exploited or involved in serious youth violence, you can email saferconnections@bristol.gov.uk for advice.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226052962, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.