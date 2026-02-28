‘Loving’ man remembered by family following death in Taunton

A ‘kind’ and ‘loving’ man has been remembered by his family following his death last month.

At around 6.40pm on Tuesday 9 December, officers received a report of a man in the water in Bridge Street, Taunton.

Officers arrived on the scene within five minutes and found a member of the public had pulled Kevin Thorne, aged 49, from the water. First aid was administered and he was taken to hospital, where he sadly later died in the late hours of Monday 22 December.

His family, paying tribute to him following his death, said: “Kevin was a son, father, brother, uncle, cousin and a friend to many. He was kind and caring and he would help anyone if he could.

“Kevin was a loved man, not just by his family, but by everyone who knew him.

“Losing Kev has been a massive shock to his family and friends and is going to be sadly missed by all.

“His family is devasted losing Kev at such a young age of just 49, he was taken tragically too soon.”

Kevin’s family request privacy during this time and they are being offered support by a specially trained family liaison officer.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released on police bail.

It is believed that the victim and the suspect are known to each other and there is no wider risk to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and we urge people not to speculate.