Man appears in court on drugs charges – Bath

A 21-year-old man has appeared in court after being charged with drugs offences following a police operation in Bath.

Alfie McIvor, of no fixed address, has been charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin and possession of criminal property (cash).

The charges follow an operation carried out by the Neighbourhood Policing Team on Monday in the Northampton Street area of the city.

McIvor appeared before Bath Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 4 February) and was remanded in custody to next appear at Bristol Crown Court on a date to be fixed.