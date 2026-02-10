Man banned from Castle Park after admitting drug offences

A man has been banned from entering Castle Park in Bristol after being sentenced for drug possession and supply charges.

Najib Abdi, 33, of Somerdale Avenue, Knowle, was given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) and nine months in prison, suspended for 24 months, when he was sentenced for possession with intent to supply a class B drug (cannabis) at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 29 January.

He pleaded guilty to the offences at an earlier hearing and relate to an incident where he was arrested for possessing a large amount of cannabis in Castle Park on Thursday 15 February last year.

PC Max Sims, officer in the case, said: “We are aware of concerns relating to drug offences and related disorder in Castle Park, and we will continue to carry out high-visibility patrols to identify and address any incidents in the area.

“This result means Najib is now prohibited from entering the park for the next two years and is another positive step in ensuring the area remains a safe and welcoming space for all who use it.”