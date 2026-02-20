Man comes forward after assault appeal

A man has come forward following a public appeal for information after an assault at Southmead Community Centre in Bristol.

As part of our enquiries we had issued a CCTV image of a man we hoped to speak with, and he got in touch.

A man in his sixties needed hospital treatment for facial injuries after the incident in the early hours of Saturday 8 November.

A man has since been arrested in connection with the incident. He remains on police bail while the investigation continues.

We’re grateful to everyone who has got in touch with information so far. If you have information which could help and are yet to speak to us, we’d still like to hear from you.