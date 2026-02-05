Man convicted of child sex offences

A man has been found guilty of sexual offences against a child following a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

On Wednesday 4 February a jury found Matthew McKenzie, 47, of Totterdown, Bristol, guilty of one count of sexual assault of a child and two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

He was remanded into custody pending a sentencing hearing at the same court on Tuesday 17 March.

The court heard that in June 2023 McKenzie stayed overnight with friends at an address in Bristol.

During his visit he touched a girl, then aged eight, with his penis, made her touch his penis, and offered to take her to the park if she would perform oral sex.

The child immediately told her mother, police were called and McKenzie was arrested from the address.