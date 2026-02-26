Man jailed after stealing bikes from flats in Bristol

A man who entered communal areas of apartment buildings to steal bikes in Bristol has been jailed.

Dean Hancock, 46, from Horton Street in the St Philips area of the city, was handed an eight-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), a 32-month prison sentence and ordered to pay a £228 victim surcharge at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 10 February.

He pleaded guilty to breaching a CBO, which he was handed in 2022 for similar offences, five times, four counts of burglary other than dwelling theft, and one count of burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal.

The conditions of his CBO are:

Not to enter any bicycle storage facility in the City of Bristol.

Not to enter any multi-storey parking premises in the City of Bristol.

Not to be in possession of a bicycle, pedal cycle or bicycle parts in the City of Bristol.

Not to enter any school grounds in the City of Bristol unless having prior written consent from the school.

Not to carry any tools on your person in a public place unless you can prove that they are needed for a legitimate reason such as for employment.