Man jailed for rape offences after appeals rejected
A man has been told he will serve a 14-year prison sentence after his appeals were rejected.
Oliver Mullen, aged 38 from Bradford-on-Avon, was convicted at Bristol Crown Court in October 2024 after being found unanimously guilty of raping two women.
He was sentenced to 14 years in prison, with a further four years on extended licence and was added to the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.
Mullen appealed both the conviction and the sentencing, with the request being heard at the Royal Courts of Justice on Wednesday 28 January. His conviction appeal was refused and the sentencing appeal was dismissed.
During the trial, the jury was told how Mullen had raped a woman who was not in a position to consent at a property off Atchley Street, in Bristol, on 21 May 2021.
The jury was also told how he had previously raped another woman in Ashley Avenue, in Bath, on the 10 April 2016.
In one of the victim’s statement, read out at his sentencing, she said: “Daily, I feel fear, shame, anger, isolation and distrust. He watched me struggle to breathe and then he raped me. Today, I can breathe again.
“I find it difficult to trust new people, especially men, and this has deeply affected my ability to form meaningful relationships. The trauma I carry with me has shaped my world in ways I cannot fully express.”
Speaking following the conclusion of the appeal process, DC Lee Townsend said: “Mullen has repeatedly not taken accountability for his actions, and his latest appeals have only furthered the pain and suffering for his victims.
“Both women have shown exceptional strength of character and bravery throughout this investigation and the prolonged court proceedings, and I only hope that this finally closes what is an undoubtedly difficult chapter for both of them, and has provided them both with justice.
“Mullen is a dangerous man, who took advantage of his victims when they were vulnerable and unable to consent to his heinous crimes. I only hope that this sends a clear message to anyone else who thinks of committing such horrible acts against women and girls.”