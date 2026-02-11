Man jailed for rape offences after appeals rejected

A man has been told he will serve a 14-year prison sentence after his appeals were rejected.

Oliver Mullen, aged 38 from Bradford-on-Avon, was convicted at Bristol Crown Court in October 2024 after being found unanimously guilty of raping two women.

He was sentenced to 14 years in prison, with a further four years on extended licence and was added to the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Mullen appealed both the conviction and the sentencing, with the request being heard at the Royal Courts of Justice on Wednesday 28 January. His conviction appeal was refused and the sentencing appeal was dismissed.

During the trial, the jury was told how Mullen had raped a woman who was not in a position to consent at a property off Atchley Street, in Bristol, on 21 May 2021.

The jury was also told how he had previously raped another woman in Ashley Avenue, in Bath, on the 10 April 2016.

In one of the victim’s statement, read out at his sentencing, she said: “Daily, I feel fear, shame, anger, isolation and distrust. He watched me struggle to breathe and then he raped me. Today, I can breathe again.

“I find it difficult to trust new people, especially men, and this has deeply affected my ability to form meaningful relationships. The trauma I carry with me has shaped my world in ways I cannot fully express.”