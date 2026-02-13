Motorcyclist hospitalised in collision

A motorbike rider is in hospital with serious injuries following a collision on Kings Weston Road, Lawrence Weston, Bristol.

It happened just 5.35pm on Monday 9 February at the junction of Kings Weston Road and Fernhill Lane.

The rider of a grey Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 was in collision with a white Vauxhall Astra and a white Toyota Aygo.

The rider, a man in his twenties, is remains in a stable condition, but his injuries are described as potentially life-threatening. His family are aware and are in our thoughts.

The car drivers spoke with officers at the scene and no arrests were made.

Officers investigating the collision are appealing for any witnesses who have yet to speak to them to come forward.

Investigators are also keen to review any dashcam or other relevant footage from the area at the time, including any from Broadlands Drive, Commonfield Road and Oakhanger Drive.