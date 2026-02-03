Seven arrests made as murder investigation launched in Bristol

Multiple arrests have been made following a man being found critically injured in Bristol last night (Monday 2 February).

The man, who is in his forties, sadly died this morning. We are therefore treating this investigation as a murder enquiry.

Officers at approximately 10.45pm yesterday encountered a group of men – some of whom were believed to be in possession of bladed weapons – in Stapleton Road.

Seven men, aged between 18 and 29, were detained, searched and arrested after being pursued on foot in and around Trinity Walk and George Jones Park.

At approximately 10.55pm, the man was found seriously injured a short distance away in Stapleton Road, near the junction of Trinity Road.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries were unsurvivable. A forensic post-mortem examination will take place in due course, as will the formal identification process.

All seven men in custody have been re-arrested today on suspicion of murder.

Police cordons remain in Stapleton Road and George Jones Park while enquiries, including forensic work and CCTV checks, are carried out.

Superintendent Deepak Kenth said: “The man’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this devastating time. They will be supported by specially-trained family liaison officers and kept up to date with developments in our investigation. “This murder enquiry is in its early stages, and we will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to identify the person, or persons, responsible. “Seven arrests were made last night prior to the man’s death, and those people will be questioned over the coming hours as we build up a comprehensive picture of what happened. Supt Deepak Kenth. “We urge anyone with information, however inconsequential it may seem, to please come forward. “We know the community will be shocked and greatly upset to learn of this tragedy and we will have extra officers in the area to provide reassurance over the coming days. Please speak to any of those officers if you have concerns, as they will be happy to help.”

Witnesses, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage in the area, is asked to please contact us on 101 and quote reference number 5226030731.

Alternatively, people can report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website. Crimestoppers will not ask your name, and you will not have to go to court.