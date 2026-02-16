Three people have been charged after items were stolen from jewellery shops in Bath.

Diana Lavinia Manea, 21, from Melbourne Road, Leyton, Waltham Forest, Armando Muntiean, 20, of Windmill Lane, Greenford, and a teenager under-18 who cannot be named for legal reasons, have all been charged with three counts of shop theft.

The trio were arrested on Wednesday 11 February in relation to incidents of theft from several outlets in the city the previous day.

All three have been released on conditional bail until their appearance at Bath Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 4 March.