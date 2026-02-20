Tributes to ‘perfect son’ following his death last month

Tributes have been paid to a “perfect son” and much-loved brother and uncle following his death last month.

Craig Hurcombe, 39, from Rowde, was reported missing to Wiltshire Police on Saturday 10 January.

Human remains were found following searches in the Roemead Road area of Gurney Slade, Somerset, which were formally identified to belong to Mr Hurcombe.

Mr Hurcombe’s mum, Nicola, and dad, Paul, have issued a tribute to him on behalf of the family, which said: “Craig was the perfect son and an independent man, and we are living with unimaginable loss and a huge hole in our lives which we will never come to terms with.

“Craig is survived by eight nieces and nephews; Skye, Maddie, Riley, Tillie-Mae, Archie, Harvey, Oakley, and Brodie, who miss him and cannot understand why he is not there to play with them.

“Skye, the eldest niece, has lost her best friend, whom she spent a lot of time eating out and going to watch Bath Rugby with.

“Craig was very hardworking, ambitious, and very well thought of in his circle of work, especially his boss, who has expressed his gratitude for all Craig did for the company.

“Craig has two sisters, Laura and Jessica, and one brother, Ashley, who are grieving a brother they love. He had his whole life ahead of him, and that was needlessly taken away.

“Craig was a keen sportsman from the age of eleven. He played rugby for Sheldon School, Chippenham Rugby Club and Wiltshire and Dorset until the age of 18.

“Craig then went on to play for Devizes Rugby Club, until recently, where he had a tight network of friends who have been left distraught by his death, but have memories of their trip watching the Lions rugby tour in Australia in 2025.

“Craig was also vice-president of Devizes Rugby Club, and many other clubs both near and far have left tributes to Craig which has made us aware of how loved he was.

“His meaningless death had an impact on so many people, both old and young.”

Michael Bretton, 40, of Armoury Road, Shaftesbury, Dorset, has been charged with murder and one count of stalking involving fear of violence against a woman and is listed to appear at Bristol Crown Court for trial on Monday 13 July.