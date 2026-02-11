Two jailed for series of thefts from shops in South Gloucestershire

Two people have been jailed for carrying out a series of thefts from shops in South Gloucestershire.

Jake Duggan, 34, and Lisa Inglehart, 43, both of no fixed address, were both sentenced for five counts of theft from shops and five breaches of a criminal behaviour order.

The offences happened at a Tesco Express store in Warmley and Sainsbury’s in Kingswood, between 20 January and 3 February this year.

Duggan was jailed for 191 days while Inglehart was jailed for 140 days at a hearing in Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Friday (6 February).