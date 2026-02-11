Two jailed for series of thefts from shops in South Gloucestershire
Two people have been jailed for carrying out a series of thefts from shops in South Gloucestershire.
Jake Duggan, 34, and Lisa Inglehart, 43, both of no fixed address, were both sentenced for five counts of theft from shops and five breaches of a criminal behaviour order.
The offences happened at a Tesco Express store in Warmley and Sainsbury’s in Kingswood, between 20 January and 3 February this year.
Duggan was jailed for 191 days while Inglehart was jailed for 140 days at a hearing in Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Friday (6 February).
Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Richard Humphrey said: “These offenders committed a series of thefts from retail premises in the space of 15 days, blatantly breaching criminal behaviour orders put in place to curb their offending.
“Their criminality has a real and lasting impact on businesses and those who work for them, and our police teams will continue to support retailers in identifying offenders and bringing them before the courts.
“We can and will take action to reduce incidences of business crime in our communities, to make them safer places to both live and work.”