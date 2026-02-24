Two men plead guilty to shop burglary

Two men from Southmead have pleaded guilty to a burglary at a convenience store in Bristol.

Liam Perks, 37, and Richard Hebdidge, 41, have admitted stealing a quantity of cigarettes from a Co-op store in Stoke Lane, Westbury-on-Trym, on Saturday 7 February.

The pair were arrested that same evening and appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Monday 9 February.

Hebdidge has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 10 March.

Perks and has been released on conditional bail and will be sentenced by magistrates on Thursday 26 March. His bail conditions include not entering the Co-op store.