Two men to serve extra prison sentence after absconding from HMP Leyhill

Two men have had received jail sentences after absconding from a prison in South Gloucestershire.

Daniel Washbourne, 40, and Aaron Thomas, 39, were sentenced on Monday 9 February and Thursday 12 February respectively.

They pleaded guilty to one count of escaping lawful custody in relation to absconding from HMP Leyhill on New Year’s Day.

Thomas was arrested within 48 hours and has received a prison sentence of six months to be served consecutively to his original term.

Washbourne, who was arrested in Bristol on 7 January, will also serve an additional six months in prison.

Court proceedings continue in relation to a third man charged with escaping from lawful custody on the same day and a robbery on New Year’s Eve.