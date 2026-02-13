Two shoplifters from south Bristol have been jailed.

David Mullin, of no fixed address, admitted 21 shoplifting offences from a store in Bishopsworth on Monday 9 February. The 36-year-old has received a prison sentence of eight weeks, after a suspended sentence was activated.

James Carbon pleaded guilty to three thefts from shops in Knowle and Whitchurch between October and January.

The 43-year-old, of no fixed address, was jailed for eight weeks by magistrates on Friday 6 February and a police application for a criminal behaviour order was also granted. The order has conditions preventing Carbon entering certain stores.

Inspector Terry Murphy said: “Shoplifting can have a massive impact on businesses and we’ve been working hard to work with retailers and bring offenders to justice.

“We hope these court results encourage people to continue reporting these crimes to us, either by calling us or via out website.”