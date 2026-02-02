Update on investigation into non-recent sexual offences

An investigation into allegations of non-recent sexual offences which resulted in the arrest of a man in his sixties is continuing.

The investigation, which is being led by officers with Operation Bluestone, our dedicated rape and serious sexual assault investigation team, began in December 2024.

The man was initially arrested in April 2025 on suspicion of sexual offences against a girl (under the Sexual Offences Act 1956), rape (under the Sexual Offences Act 2003), child abduction and misconduct in a public office.

Following our enquiries, the man has been further arrested on suspicion of rape against a second woman, sexual assault against a third woman, as well as voyeurism and upskirting against a number of women.

We’re no longer actively investigating any sexual offences against children, but the original rape and misconduct in a public office investigation is continuing.

All offences are alleged to have occurred between the 2000s and 2020s.

Investigations into sexual offences are sensitive and complex and as a result it can take a significant amount of time for enquiries to be completed. The man remains on conditional bail.

We’re keeping victims updated on any developments and we’ll continue to give access to any support they may need.

We’d respectfully ask people not to speculate on the circumstances so our enquiries can continue unhindered.