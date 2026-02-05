Update on ongoing murder investigation – Bristol
Several suspects remain in police custody as part of an ongoing murder investigation.
Of the seven men who were arrested on Monday evening (2 February), detectives have been granted more time to question four of the suspects after magistrates granted a warrant for further detention.
Two men have been released on conditional bail, and one man has been released from custody, and no further action will be taken against him.
The Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) launched a murder inquiry after the victim was fatally injured in Stapleton Road, near the junction with Trinity Road, at around 10.45-11pm.
Officers out on patrol at the time drove down Stapleton Road and witnessed a group of men acting suspiciously at around 10.45pm.
They were able to respond within seconds of the fatal attack and pursue the group, who had made off from the scene, and detain, search and arrest them.
The victim was located seriously injured at around 10.55pm and was taken to hospital, where he sadly died on Tuesday morning.
An initial forensic post-mortem examination has now been completed, and the cause of death has been established as a number of knife wounds.
Formal identification has now taken place, and we can confirm the deceased is 47-year-old Leon Phillips from St Phillips.
Specialist family liaison officers continue to support Leon’s family and continue to provide them with updates as the investigation progresses.
MCIT has been working vigorously over the past few days to question the suspects, conduct forensic, CCTV and digital enquiries, and speak to several witnesses and interested parties.
Neighbourhood Policing Supt Deepak Kenth said: “High-visibility reassurance patrols continue in and around the Stapleton Road area, utilising several specialist resources, including our Mounted unit, Roads Policing Unit and neighbourhood officers.
“We have been working closely with nearby schools to reassure staff, parents and children and have a mobile police station set up near the scene, should members of the public wish to speak with our officers face-to-face.
“Incidents of this nature have a significant impact on our communities and we are endeavouring to keep the public informed as the case progresses.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226030731, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.