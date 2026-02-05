Update on ongoing murder investigation – Bristol

Several suspects remain in police custody as part of an ongoing murder investigation.

Of the seven men who were arrested on Monday evening (2 February), detectives have been granted more time to question four of the suspects after magistrates granted a warrant for further detention.

Two men have been released on conditional bail, and one man has been released from custody, and no further action will be taken against him.

The Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) launched a murder inquiry after the victim was fatally injured in Stapleton Road, near the junction with Trinity Road, at around 10.45-11pm.

Officers out on patrol at the time drove down Stapleton Road and witnessed a group of men acting suspiciously at around 10.45pm.

They were able to respond within seconds of the fatal attack and pursue the group, who had made off from the scene, and detain, search and arrest them.

The victim was located seriously injured at around 10.55pm and was taken to hospital, where he sadly died on Tuesday morning.

An initial forensic post-mortem examination has now been completed, and the cause of death has been established as a number of knife wounds.

Formal identification has now taken place, and we can confirm the deceased is 47-year-old Leon Phillips from St Phillips.

Specialist family liaison officers continue to support Leon’s family and continue to provide them with updates as the investigation progresses.

MCIT has been working vigorously over the past few days to question the suspects, conduct forensic, CCTV and digital enquiries, and speak to several witnesses and interested parties.