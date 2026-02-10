Warning as counterfeit £20 notes circulating in Taunton

We are urging residents and businesses to be vigilant following reports counterfeit £20 notes are in circulation in Taunton.

Officers have received reports the counterfeit notes have been used in separate transactions at two outlets and are now issuing advice on how to spot them.

The first incident was reported at a filling station on Priory Bridge Road at around 7.30pm on Thursday 29 January and at a retail outlet in East Street at around 10.35am on Thursday 5 February.

Similar incidents have occurred in Bristol and South Gloucestershire, and we’ve also received reports counterfeit notes have been used to purchase items which have been advertised for sale on social media selling sites.

PC Luke Elliot, officer in the case, said: “We are aware a small number of counterfeit notes have entered circulation, and we want to warn businesses and the public to remain vigilant and follow our advice to prevent more people becoming victims of fraud. “A full and thorough investigation into how these notes have entered circulation is being carried out, and we are issuing advice so people can be confident they’re accepting genuine payments for goods and services they are providing.”

If cash transactions are necessary, please follow the advice below.

What to look out for:

Please check £20 notes carefully, paying particular attention to:

The hologram image – This should change between “Twenty” and “Pounds” when tilted.

– This should change between “Twenty” and “Pounds” when tilted. The transparent window – This will have clearly defined images and edges.

– This will have clearly defined images and edges. Raised print – Especially check the words ‘Bank of England’.

– Especially check the words ‘Bank of England’. If a note feels unusual, appears blurry, or lacks security features, do not accept it



What to do if you suspect a counterfeit note is being handed to you: