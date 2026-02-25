Witness appeal after assault left man with broken eye socket

We are appealing for information in relation to an assault near a pub in Bristol which left a man with a broken eye socket.

We are appealing for any witnesses and those with information on the suspect in relation to the incident which occurred outside The Plough, Gloucester Road, at around 11.35pm on Saturday 14 February.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged to continue his recovery at home, and we remain in contact with him. CCTV enquiries have been conducted, and witness statements have been taken.

The suspect has been described as a white male, of large build, who had a beard, and is around 6ft 1in tall. No more details over their description have been established at this stage.

Any witnesses, those with information on the suspect and anybody with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage from around the time of the incident, are asked to contact us on 101 quoting 5226045660.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded, and you will not go to court nor must speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.