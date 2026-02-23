Witness appeal after M5 collision left man with head injuries

We’re appealing for witnesses following a collision on the M5 in Somerset which left a man with head injuries.

A black Vauxhall Insignia and a blue Honda Accord were involved in the collision, which happened on the M5 northbound between Junction 25 (Taunton) and Junction 24 (Bridgwater) on Saturday 14 February at around 8.10pm.

Police and other emergency services attended the scene. No arrests have been made.

The driver of the Vauxhall suffered a head injury which required hospital treatment. He has since been discharged to continue his recovery at home. The driver of the Honda sustained minor injuries.

If you witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it, or have dashcam footage recorded around the time of the incident, please contact us.

We are particularly keen to trace the driver of a vehicle travelling in lane three immediately before the collision as part of our enquiries.

If you can help, call 101 quoting reference 5226043169.