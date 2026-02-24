Witness appeal after man, 80, assaulted

We are appealing for witnesses after an 80-year-old man was assaulted in Bath.

The victim fell to the floor, banged his head and suffered cuts to his knuckles during an incident in Argyle Street at around 3.45pm on Saturday (21 February).

A woman, around 50 years old, who had a dog with her, is believed to have assaulted the man and we are urging any witnesses and those with information which could assist our enquiries to come forward.

CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been contacted while investigations continue, and those with information are asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 5226049679 or complete our online appeals form.