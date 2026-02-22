Witness appeal after serious collision involving car and pedestrian

We are appealing for witnesses and anybody with information in relation to a serious collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Portbury today.

Officers were called to the scene in High Street at around 6.50am this morning (Sunday 22 February).

A female pedestrian has been taken to hospital where she is receiving treatment for injuries which are currently described as life-threatening, and her next of kin has been informed.

Emergency services attended the scene of the incident where officers have taken witness statements while investigations continue. The road was closed between the A369 and Mill Lane junctions, with traffic being diverted down Caswell Lane.

Any witnesses, those with information which could assist our enquiries, or anybody with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage from the time of the incident, are asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 5226050025.