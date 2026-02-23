Witness appeal following burglary in Bath

We are appealing for witnesses and CCTV footage after electrical items were stolen from a property in Bath.

A Nintendo Switch, an Xbox and other items were reported stolen during a burglary on Landseer Road between 12pm on Wednesday 11 February and 8am the following day.

Several occupants of the property were away at the time of the burglary, and we are now conducting CCTV, house-to-house and forensic enquiries and are in contact with pawn shops in the area while investigations continue.

The description of the offenders is not known at this stage, and we are now appealing to witnesses, anybody with information or those who may have seen anything suspicious at the time of the offence to come forward.

Anybody who may be able to assist with our enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 5226040603 or complete our online appeals form.