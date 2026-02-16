Witness appeal following two-vehicle collision in Flax Bourton

Officers are appealing for witnesses who have not yet spoken to police after a collision on the A370 between Flax Bourton and Long Ashton in the early hours of Monday 2 February.

The collision involved a black Citroen C3 and a silver Hyundai Tucson and happened at around 12.50am.

The driver of the Tucson, a man in his 40s, remains in hospital with serious injuries. His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them.

The driver of the Citroen, also a man in his 40s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol. He has since been released while enquiries continue and will attend a police interview at a future date.

Investigators would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the manner of driving of the Citroen in the moments leading up to it. They are also keen to review any dashcam or other footage recorded in the area at the time.