Witnesses sought after caravan fires

We are appealing for witnesses following arson offences in Bristol.

Four fires have taken place since November affecting caravans in the Goodneston Road area of Fishponds.

The incidents happened as follows:

Thursday 13 November at about 5pm

Monday 5 January at about 5.10pm

Monday 26 January / Tuesday 27 January at an unknown time

Thursday 5 February at about 10pm

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and witnesses spoken to but at this stage the offender, or offenders, have not been identified.

One member of the public reported seeing two men arrive in the area in an older-style brown estate at around the time of the fire in November.

Inspector Richard Jones, of the Fishponds Neighbourhood Policing team, said: “Detectives are investigating these incidents and believe there is a strong possibility that they may all be linked. “Fortunately to date there have been no serious injuries, but clearly the consequences of starting a fire deliberately could be catastrophic in terms of safety. “We are in close contact with the residents and the council around these incidents. Officers and PCSOs are conducting high-visibility patrols in the area for reassurance and to try to identify those responsible.”

We urge anyone with information that may assist our enquiries to please contact us via our website or on 101 quoting reference 5226033963. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via its website.