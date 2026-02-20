Work begins on Yeovil Police Station refurbishment

Work is now underway on the multi-million-pound refurbishment of Yeovil Police Station at Horsey Lane.

TCi (GB) Ltd has been appointed to deliver the project, which will modernise the station and bring it back into full operational use for Avon and Somerset Police following its closure in 2019.

The refurbishment will include a full upgrade of the building’s mechanical and electrical systems, modernised internal spaces and the construction of a new vehicle workshop.

A new external staircase will also be installed to bring the building in line with modern fire safety standards.

Once complete, the refurbished station will operate as a policing hub for Yeovil and the surrounding area, providing improved working conditions and enhanced welfare and training facilities for officers and staff.

Neighbourhood Inspector Rose Green said: “It’s great to see work now starting on site. This project represents a significant investment in policing in Yeovil and will provide a modern base that better supports our officers and staff as they serve the community.”

As part of preparations for the refurbishment, the temporary police enquiry office previously located outside the building at Horsey Lane is currently being relocated to Somerset Council’s offices at Brympton Way, and is expected to reopen at the start of March.

The enquiry office will remain at Brympton Way until the refurbishment is complete, when a new public enquiry office will open as part of the upgraded Horsey Lane station.

Police teams will continue to operate in and around Yeovil during the refurbishment, with officers based at Brympton Way while work progresses. The project is expected to be completed in 2027.