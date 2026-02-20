Yeovil man jailed for sexual activity with a child

A 25-year-old man has been jailed after pleading guilty to a sexual offence against a child.

Jason Squibb, formerly of Westfield Road, Yeovil, has been jailed for almost three years after he pleaded guilty to sexual activity with a teenage girl.

Squibb appeared at Taunton Crown Court, sitting at North Somerset Courthouse, for sentencing on Friday 30 January. He was jailed for two years and eight months, ordered to register as a sex offender and handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for five years.

The court heard how Squibb had used social media platform, Snapchat, to message a teenage girl and groom her with the promise of buying her alcohol.

In October 2021, Squibb intentionally engaged in sexual activity with the victim, who he knew was not over the legal age of 16.

Every person who reports a sexual offence is entitled to anonymity.

The victim’s mother, speaking after Squibb was jailed, said: “Four years ago, our daughter’s life was changed forever. Since then, she has lived with the profound trauma of the assault committed against her by Jason Squibb.

“However, this sentencing is not about him – it is about the power of finding one’s voice.

“Our daughter was determined to see this legal process through to the end for one specific reason: she knows she is not alone. Even at her young age, she understands that other girls have endured the same pain and carried the same unnecessary shame. Her message to them is clear: you do not have to live in silence.

“Sometimes, bad things happen to good people, but those moments do not define who you are. You deserve to be heard, and you deserve justice.

“As her mother, I am incredibly proud of the strength she has found. To anyone else who may be a victim: please come forward. Every piece of information and every bit of evidence matters. Our children deserve protection, and your voice can help provide it.

“This journey has rocked our family to its core and it has not been an easy road, but we emerge from this stronger than ever.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who worked tirelessly on her case, and to those who supported us leading up to the sentencing.”