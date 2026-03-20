Appeal after high-value burglary at builders’ merchants

We are appealing for witnesses and anybody with relevant dashcam footage to come forward to assist with an investigation into a high-value burglary at a builders’ merchants in Yeovil.

A group of people gained access to a yard on Hendford Hill and stole a significant quantity of heavy-duty construction machinery between 4.30pm on Saturday 28 February and 7pm on Sunday 1 March.

We believe the burglary was carefully planned by two individuals on Saturday 28 February between 7.20am and 7.30am ahead of a return to the site the following day.

On Sunday 1 March, between 4.30pm and 7pm, access to the site was gained and the offenders loaded an HGV with several valuable items before leaving the site via Lysander Road.

CCTV and witness enquiries have been carried out, and intelligence checks have been conducted while the investigation continues.

We are appealing to anybody who may have been in the area and who may have seen multiple individuals entering the premises during the times stated on 28 February and 1 March. We are also looking to identify individuals who later arrived and assisted in transporting equipment off the site.

The lorry, which is believed to have entered and exited the site via Lysander Road, is described as a large full-size HGV with blue, high-sided curtains which cover the main cargo area. A small, dark vehicle also followed the lorry onto the site.

We are also particularly interested to hear from drivers who were travelling along Hendford Hill, Lysander Road and other nearby routes who may have relevant dashcam footage during the times on the two dates stated.

We would also like to hear from any residents and businesses who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from around the times and dates stated which could assist our enquiries.

Anybody with knowledge of any unusual movement of heavy machinery, attempts to sell such equipment, or those who may have witnessed suspicious behaviour or unfamiliar people and vehicles around local storage yards, are asked to contact us.