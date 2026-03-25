Appeal to identify man punched in Yeovil

We are appealing for a man to come forward who we believe was a victim of an assault in Yeovil.

Officers attended a report of criminal damage in Stars Lane on Sunday 15 March shortly after 12.40am, following a report of a man having damaged a car by jumping on it and breaking the windscreen

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage nearby. He has since been released on bail.

Upon reviewing CCTV of the incident, officers saw footage of the suspect appearing to punch an unknown member of the public in the stomach, and subsequently he was further arrested for that offence.

The assault was not reported to police. We are keen to hear from the victim to check on their welfare and whether they wish to provide a statement.

The man who was arrested has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

We would ask the contact us online or 101 quoting reference number 5226071845.