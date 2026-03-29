Appeal to trace car after pedestrian injured in fail-to-stop collision

Officers are investigating a fail-to-stop collision overnight in south Bristol.

We believe a car was involved in a collision with a pedestrian in Coulsons Road, Whitchurch, at approximately 9.55pm on Saturday 28 March.

We understand the car was being driven in the direction of Court Farm Road, from East Dundry Road.

The driver failed to stop the car at the scene and CCTV enquiries are already underway to trace the vehicle and help us identify the person involved.

The pedestrian has been taken to hospital where they are continuing to receive treatment.

Witnesses, or anyone who may have relevant dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5226085673.