Can you help us find rightful owners of suspected stolen jewellery?

Images of a number of pieces of jewellery which are believed to have been stolen in burglaries across the South West are being released in a bid to reunite them with their owners.

The jewellery was recovered by detectives as part of investigations into burglaries across the Avon and Somerset and Devon and Cornwall policing areas.

Some of the pieces, which include bracelets, necklaces, and pendants, were found with significant fire damage, but we are keen to try to trace the rightful owners of the various pieces.

If you think any of the items pictured are yours, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226014936.