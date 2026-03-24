CCTV appeal after altercation at pub

We are releasing a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with enquiries into an altercation at a pub in South Gloucestershire.

We are investigating an incident of disorder which broke out at a pub off Savages Wood Road, in Bradley Stoke, at around 11.35pm on Friday 6 February.

A man, in his late 60s, was punched and pushed to the ground during the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which were not serious, and he has since been discharged to continue his recovery at home.

We have taken statements, have maintained contact with the victim, have conducted CCTV enquiries, and we would now appeal to members of the public to help us identify the man in this image who we believe may have information which could assist our enquiries.

The man in the picture is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with short black hair, and a short beard, who is wearing a grey/white T-shirt, a navy blue zip-up jacket, and light blue jeans.

Any witnesses to the incident or those who can assist us in identifying the man pictured are asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 5226035087.