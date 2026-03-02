CCTV appeal after assault in Bristol
We are appealing to the public to help us identify the men pictured as part of our enquiries into an assault in Bristol.
We received several 999 calls to a physical altercation at around 9.50pm in Union Street on Saturday 31 January.
Two people, in their mid-thirties, were assaulted before they were punched and kicked while on the floor.
We remain in contact with the victims who were both taken to hospital, with one of them being knocked unconscious and sustaining a broken collar bone, for which he is receiving ongoing treatment for.
The second victim has been discharged and has been continuing his recovery at home.
CCTV and forensic enquiries have been carried out, statements taken, and intelligence checks conducted, and we are now issuing an image of two men we would like to speak to as we believe they could hold information which could assist our enquiries.
The first man pictured is described as Asian, with black hair and a black beard, who was wearing a long black, wet-look puffer-style jacket, black trousers, and black shoes.
The second man pictured is also described as Asian, with short black hair and a short beard, who was wearing a grey T-shirt, a grey coat with a black collar, grey jeans, and white and black trainers.
The perpetrators were reported to have left the scene in a silver Mercedes C Class and on foot towards Castle Park.
PC Yasmin Rees, officer in the case, said: “An altercation involving several men unknown to each other resulted in serious injury and we are appealing to the public to assist us identify the two men pictured, who we believe may hold information which could assist our investigation.
“We understand incidents such as this will cause concern, but we do not believe there to be any wider threat to the public, and we have identified several witnesses while investigations continue.
“Anybody who can assist with identifying the two men, may have witnessed the incident, have CCTV or dashcam footage, or who may have other information which could assist our investigation, are asked to contact us.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226028731, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.