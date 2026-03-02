CCTV appeal after assault in Bristol

We are appealing to the public to help us identify the men pictured as part of our enquiries into an assault in Bristol.

We received several 999 calls to a physical altercation at around 9.50pm in Union Street on Saturday 31 January.

Two people, in their mid-thirties, were assaulted before they were punched and kicked while on the floor.

We remain in contact with the victims who were both taken to hospital, with one of them being knocked unconscious and sustaining a broken collar bone, for which he is receiving ongoing treatment for.

The second victim has been discharged and has been continuing his recovery at home.

CCTV and forensic enquiries have been carried out, statements taken, and intelligence checks conducted, and we are now issuing an image of two men we would like to speak to as we believe they could hold information which could assist our enquiries.

The first man pictured is described as Asian, with black hair and a black beard, who was wearing a long black, wet-look puffer-style jacket, black trousers, and black shoes.

The second man pictured is also described as Asian, with short black hair and a short beard, who was wearing a grey T-shirt, a grey coat with a black collar, grey jeans, and white and black trainers.

The perpetrators were reported to have left the scene in a silver Mercedes C Class and on foot towards Castle Park.