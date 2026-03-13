CCTV appeal after burglary in Somerset

We are appealing to the public to help us identify the individuals in this CCTV image as part of our enquiries into a burglary in Somerset.

A mobile phone and a bank card were stolen from a property in Pensford, near Bristol, at around 6am on Saturday 18 February, and the card was then used to make several purchases.

We have carried out CCTV, house-to-house and forensic enquiries, have conducted intelligence checks and have maintained contact with the victim while investigations continue.

We have now reached the stage where we are appealing to the public to help us identify those pictured in this image who we believe may hold information which could assist our enquiries.

The first person pictured is described as a white male, in his late teens, who is tall, of skinny build, who was wearing a two-tone black and grey jacket with a grey hooded sweatshirt underneath, dark grey jogging bottoms, and black and grey trainers.

The second person pictured is also described as a white male, in his late teens, who is shorter than the first, who is wearing a black puffer-style coat with a hood, dark jogging bottoms and grey and black trainers.

Those who committed the offence were believed to have left the scene in a black Volkswagen Golf.

Anybody with information on the identities of the individuals pictured are asked to call us on 101 quoting 5225292340 or complete our online appeals form.