CCTV appeal after bus window smashed

We would like to identify the man in this image in connection with enquiries into an incident which resulted in a bus window being smashed in North Somerset.

An investigation is being carried out after a man used a hammer to smash a window of the X4 service on Haywood Road, Pill, at around 6.10pm on Wednesday 4 March.

We have carried out patrols in the area, have conducted CCTV enquiries, have spoken to witnesses, but we would now like to speak to the man in the image who we believe may hold information which could assist our enquiries.

The man in the picture is described as mixed heritage, of slim build, with short black curly hair, and black facial hair, who is wearing a grey jumper, a black gilet and black trousers.

Any witnesses to the incident or those with information on the identity of the man are asked to call us on 101 quoting 5226061064 or complete our online appeals form.