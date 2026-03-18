CCTV appeal after car and cash stolen in burglary

We are appealing to the public to help us identify the two men in this CCTV image following a burglary in Twerton.

A wallet containing cash and bank cards, a silver Ford Focus and other items were stolen from an address in Albany Road at around 1.40am on Sunday 22 February.

The intruders fled the scene after being spooked by the occupants.

CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been carried out, and witnesses statements have been taken, but we would now like to speak to the men pictured as we believe they may hold information which could assist our enquiries.

The first man pictured is described to be wearing a green jumper, black gloves, blue jeans and black shoes with a white trim along the bottom. The second man pictured is described as white, with a large nose, who was wearing a coat with a fur hood, a black beanie hat and a black jumper.