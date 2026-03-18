CCTV appeal after car and cash stolen in burglary
We are appealing to the public to help us identify the two men in this CCTV image following a burglary in Twerton.
A wallet containing cash and bank cards, a silver Ford Focus and other items were stolen from an address in Albany Road at around 1.40am on Sunday 22 February.
The intruders fled the scene after being spooked by the occupants.
CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been carried out, and witnesses statements have been taken, but we would now like to speak to the men pictured as we believe they may hold information which could assist our enquiries.
The first man pictured is described to be wearing a green jumper, black gloves, blue jeans and black shoes with a white trim along the bottom. The second man pictured is described as white, with a large nose, who was wearing a coat with a fur hood, a black beanie hat and a black jumper.
Neighbourhoods Inspector Dudley Bond said: “The impact on victims of dwelling burglaries can be hugely significant, not only in terms of the financial or sentimental loss, but it can cause people to feel unsafe in their own home.
“We understand incidents like this will cause concern in our communities, but an investigation is being carried out, and we would appeal to anybody with information on the incident or the identities of those pictured to contact us.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226049952, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.