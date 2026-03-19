CCTV appeal following Bristol coffee shop incident

We have released a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with an incident at a coffee shop in Bristol.

An unknown suspect entered an outlet on Augustines Parade and used violence to steal items at around 9.30am on Sunday 1 March.

A staff member suffered bruising to her back, arms and a leg as well as cuts to her left hand and arm before an unknown quantity of large chocolate coins were stolen.

We have carried out CCTV enquiries and have maintained contact with the victim while enquiries continue.

We are now at the stage of appealing to the public to help us identify the man in the image as he may have information which could assist our enquiries.

The man in the image is described as white, in his early thirties, around 5ft 7-10ins tall, who was wearing a dirty navy-blue tracksuit, and he wasn’t wearing any shoes. He was seen with a black dog with a bandana around his neck.