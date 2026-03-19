CCTV appeal following Bristol coffee shop incident
We have released a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with an incident at a coffee shop in Bristol.
An unknown suspect entered an outlet on Augustines Parade and used violence to steal items at around 9.30am on Sunday 1 March.
A staff member suffered bruising to her back, arms and a leg as well as cuts to her left hand and arm before an unknown quantity of large chocolate coins were stolen.
We have carried out CCTV enquiries and have maintained contact with the victim while enquiries continue.
We are now at the stage of appealing to the public to help us identify the man in the image as he may have information which could assist our enquiries.
The man in the image is described as white, in his early thirties, around 5ft 7-10ins tall, who was wearing a dirty navy-blue tracksuit, and he wasn’t wearing any shoes. He was seen with a black dog with a bandana around his neck.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226057271, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.