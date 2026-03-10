CCTV appeal in connection with North Somerset burglary

We are appealing to anybody with information or CCTV footage in relation to a burglary in North Somerset to come forward.

We received a report of a burglary at a beauty salon on Woodborough Road, Winscombe, which occurred between 4am-4.30am on Friday 6 March.

A window of a barbershop was also smashed in the same road at that time, and the suspect is then seen to leave the scene in the direction of Sidcot in a silver or grey Lexus SUV-style vehicle.

Damaged was also caused to doors at the beauty salon where an untidy search was conducted, but it is unclear if access was gained to the barbershop.

The suspect is described as a man, around 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, who was wearing a black hooded jumper and blue jeans.

CCTV and forensic enquiries have been carried out, and we have taken statements from witnesses as investigations continue.

We are now urging any witnesses who haven’t yet spoken to police, anybody with information, and those with relevant CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage at around the time of the incident, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 5226062420 or complete our online appeals form.