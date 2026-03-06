CCTV appeal linked to motorbike theft

We are appealing to the public to help us identify the individuals in this CCTV image in relation to the theft of a motorbike in Taunton.

A motorcycle was stolen from an address in Showell Park, Staplegrove, between 11pm on Saturday 21 February and 5.15am on Sunday 22 February.

This motorcycle, which was described as a red and black Lexmoto, was later recovered alongside the cover a short distance from Milton Road.

We are appealing for help in identifying the individuals pictured in the CCTV images who may hold information which could assist our enquiries.

They are both described as being males, aged between 16 and 20. The first male pictured is wearing a face covering, black jogging bottoms with a white logo on the left thigh, a grey hooded jumper, and a black jacket.

No further information surrounding the description of the second male have yet been established.

We have conducted CCTV and house-to-house enquiries and have maintained contact with the victim while enquiries continue.

Any witnesses, those with information on the individuals pictured, or those who may have relevant dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage from around the time of the incident, are asked to call us.

Keep your motorcycle secure at home

If you park your moped, scooter or motorbike in a garage, consider:

fitting a garage door defender

upgrading your garage locks

installing CCTV

If you do not have a garage, you could consider:

keeping your motorcycle in a shed

storing it in a motorcycle locker

installing CCTV

For more information on shed and garage security, visit our securing your garden and outbuildings page.

For more information about motorcycle security, visit this section of our website.