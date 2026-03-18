Child exploitation is not always obvious, but it can happen anywhere. A victim could be sitting near you on the bus or train, the young person at your work, the child in your school, the young person you regularly see in the park or the child in your home.

By understanding what it is and what it can look like, and knowing when and how to report, we can all play a part in keeping young people safe.

What do we mean by criminal and sexual exploitation?

Child Criminal Exploitation (CCE) is when a child or young person is groomed and forced into criminal activity. Like sexual abuse, a child cannot consent to their own exploitation. CCE is often associated with County Lines, a term used to describe organised criminal networks involved in the supply of illegal drugs using dedicated mobile phone lines or other form of “deal line”. County Lines operators often exploit children, young people and vulnerable adults to move and store drugs or money. They might use coercion, intimidation, violence (including sexual violence) and weapons.

Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE) is when a child or young person is tricked into performing sexual acts. It can happen to both girls and boys and can happen online or in person. A child or young person may think they are in a loving relationship. They may get gifts, money, status and affection. But they are being groomed. Once the child or young person’s trust is gained, the abuser controls and threatens them and may be violent towards them. They may be forced to have sex with other people or even groom other young people for sex.

What do we mean by grooming?

Grooming is a process that involves the offender building a relationship with a child or young person, gaining their trust and a position of power over the child, in preparation for abuse. It can happen to any child or young person and can take place in public places, organisations and online. Perpetrators can be strangers, or someone known to the victim.

How does grooming happen?

Exploitation can start with a conversation, a cigarette, the sharing of alcohol or some ‘free’ drugs.

Perpetrators are experts at grooming young people, identifying their vulnerabilities and using these to their advantage. They may offer gifts, friendships or even ‘relationships’ to draw victims in. Grooming can go on for weeks or months.

There is often a high cost to pay – in the form of sexual abuse, trafficking, coercion, harassment or forced labour.

The child or young person may trust their abuser and not understand they are being abused or depend on their abuser and be too scared to tell anyone what is happening.

How might I know a young person is being groomed?

Signs in a young person you know might include:

Becoming especially secretive, not seeing their usual friends, having sharp, severe mood swings

Developing relationships with older men or women (although not all perpetrators are older)

Going missing from home and being reluctant to say where they have been or what they have been doing – staying out all night

Receiving calls and messages from outside their normal circle of friends

New, expensive items which they could not afford, such as mobile phones, iPods or jewellery – as well as ‘invisible’ or ‘virtual’ gifts such as phone credit and online gaming credits

Suddenly changing their taste in dress or music

Looking tired or unwell and sleeping at unusual hours

Marks or scars on their body which they try to hide

Regularly missing school

Displaying inappropriate sexualised behaviour

Signs in a young person you might see in public, could include:

Them being fearful, anxious or withdrawn

Them being controlled by others (e.g. they might want to leave but are not allowed to by the people they are in company with)

Appearing lost or disoriented

Being hungry or very tired (which could result in stealing food, asking for water, or sleeping in public spaces)

Appearing dirty, especially if you notice this a few times

Visible bruises or injuries

Spending long hours in the same public space

Adults accompanying them may appear to be overly controlling, shouting or angry (e.g. telling a young person what to do or where to go or preventing them from leaving).

Trust your instincts and if something doesn’t look right, report your suspicion.

Who do I tell?

If you believe someone is in immediate danger or a crime is happening NOW, always call 999.

If you believe you have information that might help us, call us on 101

You can also report online: Report child sexual exploitation | Avon and Somerset Police

Or you can visit your nearest police station

On the railway network, you can text British Transport Police on 61016 (always 999 in an emergency)

If you don’t want to talk to police or prefer to give information anonymously, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111

Fearless offers a route for children and young people to give information about crime 100% anonymously: Give information about crime 100% anonymously | Fearless | Crimestoppers

What support is available?

There is lots of support for anyone who has been a victim of exploitation. No-one is alone and exploitation is never the victim’s fault. Here are some sources of advice, support and further information: