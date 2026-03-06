Crimewatch appeal in Bristol Museum artefact theft investigation

The senior investigating officer leading enquiries into the theft of hundreds of high-value museum artefacts will appear on BBC’s Crimewatch Live today (Friday 6 March).

Detective Inspector Jason Chidgey will appeal for viewers help to identify four people we wish to speak to in connection with the theft from a building in the Cumberland Road area of Bristol in September.

We are also releasing a list of some of items stolen in the burglary, in the hope that unsuspecting members of the public may have accidentally purchased the items or seen them for sale online without realising.

On Thursday 25 September between 1-2am, a group of four unknown men gained entry to the building which housed items from the Bristol Museum’s British Empire and Commonwealth collection.

More than 600 artefacts were taken by the offenders.

In the programme, images of the four men we wish to speak will be shared again. They are described as:

Male one: white, of medium to stocky build, wearing a white cap, black jacket, light-coloured trousers, and black trainers

Male two: white, of slim build, wearing a grey-hooded jacket, black trousers, and black trainers

Male three: white, wearing a green cap, black jacket, light-coloured shorts, and white trainers. He appears to walk with a slight limp in his right leg.

Male four: white, of large build, wearing a two-toned orange and navy/black puffed jacket, black trousers, and black and white trainers.

DI Chidgey said: “The items stolen range in value, but these one-of-a-kind artefacts are completely irreplaceable and hold a great importance historically and culturally and were donated by several people for others to view and enjoy.

“We are hoping that, by sharing the full itinerary of items stolen, people may recognise items they may have seen up for sale or anyone who may have inadvertently or unknowingly sold, acquired, or come into possession of them.”

One man has already been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and has been released on police bail.