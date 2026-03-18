Dashcam footage appeal after animal welfare incident

We are appealing to drivers with relevant dashcam footage to come forward in relation to enquiries into an animal welfare incident in Bristol yesterday (Tuesday 17 March).

We received several calls after a brown horse was found deceased on Winterbourne Road, Stoke Gifford, which was reported to us at around 6pm.



The road was closed while initial enquiries were carried out and in the interests of public safety. The road reopened at around 8.15pm. We understand the horse may have been pulling a cart with two males on board prior to the incident.

We are carrying out CCTV enquiries, have been in contact with the RSPCA, and are speaking to witnesses while the investigation continues.

We would like to hear from anybody with footage from around the time of the incident, or those with footage of the horse beforehand, to contact us.